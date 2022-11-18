See All Psychiatrists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Raid Ossi, MB CHB

Psychiatry
5 (25)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raid Ossi, MB CHB is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from University of Baghdad / College of Medcine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.

Dr. Ossi works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Neurology & Neurosurgery in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cranial Trauma, Restless Leg Syndrome and Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Neurology & Neurosurgery
    4205 Belfort Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 450-6300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 18, 2022
    He took so much time in speaking and reviewing my symptoms. He did many on the spot tests to give him more answers to what might be a prognosis. Very thorough. I’m very comfortable in continuing my health care with him.
    Deborah Stout — Nov 18, 2022
    About Dr. Raid Ossi, MB CHB

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Arabic
    • 1477829299
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Baghdad / College of Medcine
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ossi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ossi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ossi works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Neurology & Neurosurgery in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ossi’s profile.

    Dr. Ossi has seen patients for Cranial Trauma, Restless Leg Syndrome and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ossi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ossi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ossi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ossi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ossi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

