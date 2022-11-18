Dr. Ossi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raid Ossi, MB CHB
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raid Ossi, MB CHB is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from University of Baghdad / College of Medcine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.
Dr. Ossi works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Neurology & Neurosurgery4205 Belfort Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 450-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He took so much time in speaking and reviewing my symptoms. He did many on the spot tests to give him more answers to what might be a prognosis. Very thorough. I’m very comfortable in continuing my health care with him.
About Dr. Raid Ossi, MB CHB
- Psychiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1477829299
Education & Certifications
- University of Baghdad / College of Medcine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ossi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ossi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ossi has seen patients for Cranial Trauma, Restless Leg Syndrome and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ossi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ossi speaks Arabic.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ossi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ossi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ossi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ossi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.