Overview

Dr. Rahuldev Bhalla, MD is an Urology Specialist in Millburn, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and University Hospital.



Dr. Bhalla works at New Jersey Urology in Millburn, NJ with other offices in Stirling, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

