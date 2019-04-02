Dr. Rahul Vohra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vohra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul Vohra, MD
Overview
Dr. Rahul Vohra, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks.
Locations
Ns22470 Flowood Dr # 2300, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 420-1930
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health River Oaks
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Was very satisfied with care I received. He listened to all my concerns and answered all my questions.
About Dr. Rahul Vohra, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1902991219
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- U Tex Med Brch
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vohra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vohra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vohra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vohra has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Chronic Neck Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vohra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Vohra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vohra.
