Overview

Dr. Rahul Vohra, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks.



Dr. Vohra works at Southern Physical Medicine in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Chronic Neck Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.