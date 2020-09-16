Dr. Rahul Verma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul Verma, MD
Overview
Dr. Rahul Verma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Verma works at
Locations
-
1
Palo Alto Medical Foundation Pharmacy795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 321-4121
-
2
Palo Alto Medical Foundation301 Industrial Rd, San Carlos, CA 94070 Directions (650) 596-4130
-
3
University Healthcare Alliance1300 Crane St, Menlo Park, CA 94025 Directions (650) 498-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr.Rahul Verma for 18 years at the PAMF Clinic in Palo Alto and San Carlos. This is a wonderful doctor. He takes care of the patient without jumping to conclusions and offers the best way for your treatment. He is now seeing patients at another clinic in Menlo Park. Hope to see him there, if my insurance permits.
About Dr. Rahul Verma, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1215002449
Education & Certifications
- Atlanta Med Center
- Georgia Baptist Hospital
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
