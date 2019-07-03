Dr. Rahul Vemula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vemula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul Vemula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rahul Vemula, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Long Branch, NJ. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.
Dr. Vemula works at
Locations
-
1
Kominos Integrative Cardiology LLC107 Monmouth Rd Ste 201, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Directions (732) 963-0809
-
2
Michael Nagy, MD, FACS, Plastic Surgery of The Face & Body2333 HIGHWAY 34, Manasquan, NJ 08736 Directions (732) 282-0002
-
3
Monmouth Medical Center Inc300 2nd Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions (732) 963-0809Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vemula?
Dr. Velmula gave me the confidence to go ahead with my surgery and it went very well. He is very compassionate, knowledgeable, and precise. Courtney his nurse also was very supportive and was there for me every step of the way I am so grateful I chose them and I am very thankful for all they did for me.
About Dr. Rahul Vemula, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1053572024
Education & Certifications
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vemula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vemula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vemula works at
Dr. Vemula has seen patients for Bedsores and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vemula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vemula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vemula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vemula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vemula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.