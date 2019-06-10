Overview

Dr. Rahul Tonk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Rutgers University and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Uhealth Tower.



Dr. Tonk works at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium, Visual Field Defects and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.