See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Clifton, NJ
Dr. Rahul Sood, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Rahul Sood, DO

Pain Medicine
4.5 (52)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rahul Sood, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, Chilton Medical Center, Phelps Hospital and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.

Dr. Sood works at Metro Pain Centers in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Staten Island, NY, Middletown, NJ, Montvale, NJ and Ardsley, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jason Siefferman, MD
Dr. Jason Siefferman, MD
10 (36)
View Profile
Dr. Mairin Jerome, MD
Dr. Mairin Jerome, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Amr Hosny, MD
Dr. Amr Hosny, MD
8 (541)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Mid-state Anesthesia Consultants LLC
    50 Mount Prospect Ave Ste 209, Clifton, NJ 07013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 238-8250
  2. 2
    Staten Island Office
    4351 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 238-8250
  3. 3
    Middletown
    20 Cherry Tree Farm Rd, Middletown, NJ 07748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 238-8250
  4. 4
    Montvale Surgical Center LLC
    6 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Montvale, NJ 07645 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 238-8250
  5. 5
    Sood Medical LLC
    1 Bridge St Fl 1, Ardsley, NY 10502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 238-8250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bergen New Bridge Medical Center
  • Chilton Medical Center
  • Phelps Hospital
  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid
    • Pipefitters
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sood?

    Nov 23, 2021
    I've been a patient with Dr. Sood for nearly 7 years. I find him to be a thorough and compassionate doctor. He's dedicated to serving his Patients in every aspect with respect to finding the correct action plan in treating their pain.
    — Nov 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rahul Sood, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rahul Sood, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sood to family and friends

    Dr. Sood's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sood

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rahul Sood, DO.

    About Dr. Rahul Sood, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861625279
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Robert Wood Johnson Univ Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Long Beach Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rahul Sood, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sood accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sood has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Sood speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Sood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rahul Sood, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.