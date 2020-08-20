See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Ashtabula, OH
Dr. Rahul Sharma, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rahul Sharma, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ashtabula, OH. 

Dr. Sharma works at ACMC Center for Heart Care in Ashtabula, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Ashtabula Clinic
    2422 Lake Ave, Ashtabula, OH 44004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 997-6969
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Regional Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Hashimoto's Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroiditis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Counseling
Dyslipidemia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Osteoporosis
Abnormal Thyroid
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Cholesterol Screening
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Female Infertility
Fibromyalgia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Goiter
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteopenia
Overweight
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Proteinuria
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Acute Bronchitis
Adrenal Incidentaloma
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Arthritis of the Elbow
Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Bronchitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cold Sore
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Constipation
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Gastritis
Gestational Diabetes
Gout
Graves' Disease
Gynecomastia
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperaldosteronism
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Prostatitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Subacute Thyroiditis
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Biopsy
Thyroid Cancer
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Turner Syndrome
Urinary Stones
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 20, 2020
    First time meeting with him, very helpful on savings card for meds and upfront about what I need to do about getting my A1C back in check.
    Genaro Tirado — Aug 20, 2020
    About Dr. Rahul Sharma, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1447505953
    Education & Certifications

    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rahul Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sharma works at ACMC Center for Heart Care in Ashtabula, OH. View the full address on Dr. Sharma’s profile.

    Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

