Dr. Rahul Sharma, MD
Overview
Dr. Rahul Sharma, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Guru Govind Singh Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Locations
Rahul Sharma MD Inc.9610 Stockdale Hwy Unit B, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 664-0314
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sharma is great! He delivered me at Mercy SW with my first pregnancy and I am currently pregnant and he is my ob again! Esther in the front desk is very accomadating when scheduling an appt. I love his staff and would recommend. His office is nice and clean and he does an ultrasound each appt. to check up on your baby. If you have an appt. And are their on time they take you in quickly.
About Dr. Rahul Sharma, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1235192220
Education & Certifications
- Guru Govind Singh Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
