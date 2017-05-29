Overview

Dr. Rahul Sharma, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Guru Govind Singh Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Sharma works at SRI & SHARMA LLC in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.