Overview

Dr. Rahul Seth, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Seth works at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Oswego, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.