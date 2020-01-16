Dr. Rahul Rasheed, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rasheed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul Rasheed, DO
Overview
Dr. Rahul Rasheed, DO is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Del Sol Medical Center10301 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 595-9000
-
2
Acute Surgical Care Specialists - El Paso10201 Gateway Blvd W Ste 130, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 594-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome. Great bedside manner. Takes his time to explain procedure, etc.
About Dr. Rahul Rasheed, DO
- Critical Care Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1629364955
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Surgery, General Surgery and Neurocritical Care
Dr. Rasheed works at
