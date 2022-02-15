Dr. Rahul V Pawar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pawar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul V Pawar, MD
Overview
Dr. Rahul V Pawar, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They graduated from Boston University School of Medicine (Massachusetts) and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Pawar works at
Locations
Department of Radiology94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 520-7282
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pawar interpreted my daughter's MRI. His report, although concise, was very informative. Because of his factual observation of the findings, he avoided unnecessary and excessive use of terms in his interpretation, my daughter was able to be treated immediately. His report was meticulous, and undoubtedly accurate, which resulted in her receiving the proper care.
About Dr. Rahul V Pawar, MD
- Neuroradiology
- English
- 1487819553
Education & Certifications
- New York University Lagone Medical Center and School Of Medicine
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School (Newark)
- North Shore University Hospital
- Boston University School of Medicine (Massachusetts)
- Diagnostic Radiology and Neuroradiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pawar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pawar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pawar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pawar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pawar.
