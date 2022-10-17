Dr. Rahul Patri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul Patri, MD
Overview
Dr. Rahul Patri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
Dr. Patri works at
Locations
-
1
R. Leldon Sweet M.d. P.A.3345 Plaza 10 Dr Ste E, Beaumont, TX 77707 Directions (409) 838-2626
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patri?
Dr.Patri and his staff are wonderful. They are quite efficient and caring. I have recommended him to all of my friends who need a knowledgeable cardiologist!
About Dr. Rahul Patri, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1578720850
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patri works at
Dr. Patri has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patri has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.