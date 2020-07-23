Dr. Rahul Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul Patel, MD
Dr. Rahul Patel, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in New York, NY.
Ronald M Shelton MD5 E 98th St Fl 12, New York, NY 10029 Directions
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr. Patel operated on my GI and stopped a very serious hemmorhage using an innovative procedure to repair a fully occluded portal liver vein. The procedure including inserting titanium stints via micro punctures in the neck and groin using ultrasound. In the process he has fixed a clotting issue that is 30 yrs old as well as a bleeding issue with the same procedure. I was ready for discharge the next day after the surgery and I have had no issues since. Dr. Patel saved my life.
- Interventional Radiology
- English
- Male
- 1740482918
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
