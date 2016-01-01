See All Radiation Oncologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Rahul Parikh, MD

Radiation Oncology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rahul Parikh, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Parikh works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG
    195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 987-4638
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Mount Sinai West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease

Treatment frequency



Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Rahul Parikh, MD

  • Radiation Oncology
  • 16 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1124251293
Education & Certifications

  • Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
  • Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
  • Albany Med Coll
  • Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rahul Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Parikh works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Parikh’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

