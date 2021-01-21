Overview

Dr. Rahul Pandit, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Pandit works at Methodist Eye Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.