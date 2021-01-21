Dr. Rahul Pandit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul Pandit, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rahul Pandit, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Methodist Eye Associates6560 Fannin St Ste 450, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-8843
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Pandit is an excellent doctor. He is always ready to listen patiently to all your complaints. He treats you with great respect. He has been my doctor since last 10-12 years. I would highly recommend him.
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1962467878
- University Ia Hosps Clins
- W Suburban Hospital
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Yale University
- Ophthalmology
