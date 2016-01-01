Dr. Nayani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahul Nayani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rahul Nayani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They graduated from Kakatiya Med Coll and is affiliated with HSHS St. Francis Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Nayani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Springfield Clinic1025 S 6th St, Springfield, IL 62703 Directions (217) 528-7541Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
PAVILION building301 N 8th St # 301, Springfield, IL 62701 Directions (217) 241-3588
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Francis Hospital
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
- Passavant Area Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nayani?
About Dr. Rahul Nayani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1144515115
Education & Certifications
- Howard University
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Kakatiya Med Coll
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nayani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nayani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nayani works at
Dr. Nayani has seen patients for Constipation, Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nayani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nayani speaks Hindi and Telugu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.