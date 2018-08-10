Dr. Rahul Narang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul Narang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rahul Narang, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (877) 463-2010
Montefiore Greene Medical Arts Pavilion3400 Bainbridge Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-4321
NYU Faculty Practice, New York, NY355 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019 Directions (646) 754-2100
Pancreatitis Program530 1st Ave Ste 6C, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7302
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
He is saving my life from Crohn's Disease!!! Did laparoscopic colon resection and avoided an ostomy on June 7th..... My GP and neurologist who follows me for my post Lyme Disease are colleges of him and said you couldn't be in more better hands!!!??
- Colorectal Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital/Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Ross University School of Medicine
- American University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Narang works at
