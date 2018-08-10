Overview

Dr. Rahul Narang, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Narang works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL with other offices in Bronx, NY and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess, Colorectal Cancer and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.