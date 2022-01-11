See All Hematologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Rahul Naik, MD

Hematology
4 (2)
Call for new patient details
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rahul Naik, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital.

Dr. Naik works at Hematology Oncology Specialists in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA, Glendora, CA and Lancaster, CA.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hematology Oncology Specialists
    Hematology Oncology Specialists
1700 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 3500, Los Angeles, CA 90033
(323) 264-0430
  2. 2
    Hematology Oncology Specialists
    Hematology Oncology Specialists
959 E Walnut St Ste 210, Pasadena, CA 91106
(626) 797-1443
  3. 3
    Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
    Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
250 S Grand Ave, Glendora, CA 91741
(626) 963-8411
  4. 4
    44404 16th St W, Lancaster, CA 93534
(661) 942-4100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Antelope Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 11, 2022
    He is very pleasant and informative, very thorough and answers all my questions and concerns. I'm impressed.
    — Jan 11, 2022
    About Dr. Rahul Naik, MD

    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992999031
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Naik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Naik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

