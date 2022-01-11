Dr. Naik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahul Naik, MD
Overview
Dr. Rahul Naik, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital.
Dr. Naik works at
Locations
Hematology Oncology Specialists1700 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 3500, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 264-0430
Hematology Oncology Specialists959 E Walnut St Ste 210, Pasadena, CA 91106 Directions (626) 797-1443
Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital250 S Grand Ave, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 963-8411
- 4 44404 16th St W, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 942-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
He is very pleasant and informative, very thorough and answers all my questions and concerns. I’m impressed.
About Dr. Rahul Naik, MD
- Hematology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1992999031
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Naik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.