Overview

Dr. Rahul Mandiga, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Mandiga works at Washington Retina in Auburn, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinoschisis, Retinal Cysts and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.