Dr. Rahul Malhotra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rahul Malhotra, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Summit, NJ.
Dr. Malhotra works at
Locations
-
1
Partners in Psychiatry Llp33 Overlook Rd Ste 212, Summit, NJ 07901
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter was under the care of Dr. Malhotra, from August 2017 to September 2020, when she recently moved to a group home in Pennsylvania. She told him, "You are the best psychiatrist I ever had.". I fully agree. He has treated my daughter with kindness, compassion and respect. He is the only psychiatrist who treated not only my daughter's psychiatric problems but also her medical issues as they related to her over-all health. My daughter had a trial period on clozapine in 2007 where an attack of myocarditis was thought to be caused by clozapine. She was taken off of clozapine even though that three-week period on it gave me back my "old" mentally alert daughter. Dr. Malhotra was the only doctor to re-challenge my daughter, in cooperation with her cardiologist, with clozapine starting with 25 mg to 500 mg. It has made such a positive difference in her mental health. He always included my input and listened. I am so grateful for his services.
About Dr. Rahul Malhotra, MD
Psychiatry
- English
- 1053626747
Education & Certifications
Psychiatry
