Overview

Dr. Rahul Khurana, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University|Duke University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Khurana works at Northern California Retina Vitreous Associates - MV Office in Mountain View, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.