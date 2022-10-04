Dr. Rahul Khurana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khurana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul Khurana, MD
Overview
Dr. Rahul Khurana, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University|Duke University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Khurana works at
Locations
Northern California Retina Vitreous Associates - MV Office2485 Hospital Dr Ste 200, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 540-2763
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khurana has been my retina specialist since 2014. He performed surgery on my left eye that was hemorrhaging. He saved my left eye. In the years following, he has been taking care of my right eye, as well, as I am diabetic. Dr. Khurana is very knowledgeable and great with patients. I can personally vouch for him as one of the best Retina Specialists.
About Dr. Rahul Khurana, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1912002106
Education & Certifications
- Doheny Eye Institute, University of Southern California|Wilmer Eye Institute/Johns Hopkins Hospital
- California Pacific Med Ctr|California Pacific Medical Center
- Duke University|Duke University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
