Dr. Rahul Khurana, MD

Ophthalmology
21 years of experience
Dr. Rahul Khurana, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University|Duke University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Khurana works at Northern California Retina Vitreous Associates - MV Office in Mountain View, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northern California Retina Vitreous Associates - MV Office
    2485 Hospital Dr Ste 200, Mountain View, CA 94040

Hospital Affiliations
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Iridocyclitis
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 111 ratings
    Patient Ratings (111)
    Oct 04, 2022
    Dr. Khurana has been my retina specialist since 2014. He performed surgery on my left eye that was hemorrhaging. He saved my left eye. In the years following, he has been taking care of my right eye, as well, as I am diabetic. Dr. Khurana is very knowledgeable and great with patients. I can personally vouch for him as one of the best Retina Specialists.
    M.T. Reyes — Oct 04, 2022
    About Dr. Rahul Khurana, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912002106
    Education & Certifications

    • Doheny Eye Institute, University of Southern California|Wilmer Eye Institute/Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • California Pacific Med Ctr|California Pacific Medical Center
    • Duke University|Duke University School of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. Rahul Khurana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khurana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khurana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khurana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khurana works at Northern California Retina Vitreous Associates - MV Office in Mountain View, CA. View the full address on Dr. Khurana’s profile.

    Dr. Khurana has seen patients for Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khurana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    111 patients have reviewed Dr. Khurana. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khurana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khurana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khurana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

