Dr. Rahul Khurana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khurana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul Khurana, MD
Overview
Dr. Rahul Khurana, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Dr. Khurana works at
Locations
-
1
Rahul Khurana, MD, PC901 Boren Ave Ste 1910, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khurana?
Is an excellent surgeon and also a really nice guy. 5dtars
About Dr. Rahul Khurana, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- Male
- 1801961750
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Drexel Univ College of Med (MCP Hahnemann), Philadelphia
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania
- Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khurana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Khurana using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Khurana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khurana works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Khurana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khurana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khurana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khurana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.