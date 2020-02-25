Dr. Rahul Garg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul Garg, MD
Dr. Rahul Garg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Gordon, Adventhealth Redmond, Floyd Medical Center and Polk Medical Center.
Redmond Specialty Services LLC504 Redmond Rd Nw, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 235-3855
Fresenius Kidney Care Cedartown14 Cherokee Rd, Cedartown, GA 30125 Directions (770) 749-9600
Harbin Clinic855 CURTIS PKWY SE, Calhoun, GA 30701 Directions (706) 879-6600
Floyd Medical Center304 Turner McCall Blvd SW, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 509-5000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Adventhealth Gordon
- Adventhealth Redmond
- Floyd Medical Center
- Polk Medical Center
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
The first time I met him was at Gordon Hospital. He drove all the way from Rome to Calhoun for me, first thing in the morning, someone he didn't even KNOW. He performed a cardiac catherization and it went well. He's got a good bedside manner, a great diagnostician and I trust him with my life. I don't say that about anyone else, as I've had bad experiences before him. Dr. Garg is my doctor of choice in this state. I'm a tough patient with doctors and we get along just fine. Thank GOD for him and his knowledge.
About Dr. Rahul Garg, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1326109851
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- MIT
Dr. Garg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garg accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garg has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garg speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Garg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garg.
