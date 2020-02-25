Overview

Dr. Rahul Garg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Gordon, Adventhealth Redmond, Floyd Medical Center and Polk Medical Center.



Dr. Garg works at Harbin Clinic Heart Center, Rome, GA in Rome, GA with other offices in Cedartown, GA and Calhoun, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.