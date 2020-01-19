Overview

Dr. Rahul Dhillon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Dhillon works at Sutter Roseville Medical Center in Roseville, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Ischemic Colitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.