Dr. Rahul Dhillon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rahul Dhillon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Dhillon works at
Locations
-
1
Northern California Pet Imaging Center5 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 140, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 878-4940
-
2
Sutter Health2725 Capitol Ave Dept 300, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 262-9370
-
3
Sutter Medical Center Sacramento2825 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 887-1333ThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, very friendly and very caring doctor. One of the best of the best.
About Dr. Rahul Dhillon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1720283625
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Gastroenterology
