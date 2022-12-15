Overview

Dr. Rahul Deshmukh, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach, Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.



Dr. Deshmukh works at Southeast Orthopedic Specialists - Northside in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Ponte Vedra, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.