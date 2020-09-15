Overview

Dr. Rahul Dave, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine At Chicago and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Dave works at Inova Medical Group - Neurology I in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.