Dr. Chavan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahul Chavan, MD
Dr. Rahul Chavan, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.
Ascension Sacred Heart Dermatology1890 Summit Blvd # 1D, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 746-0650
Ascension Sacred Heart Dermatology1549 Airport Blvd Ste 200C, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 416-1345
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Chavan is currently accepting new patients.
About Dr. Rahul Chavan, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology, Dermatopathology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Chavan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chavan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.