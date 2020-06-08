Dr. Rahul Bose is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul Bose
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rahul Bose is a Cardiology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and Resolute Health Hospital.
Dr. Bose works at
Locations
-
1
Cornerstone Doctors1850 State Highway 46 W Ste 109, New Braunfels, TX 78132 Directions (830) 625-7000
-
2
Newbie123 E Main St # 100, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (512) 555-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
- Guadalupe Regional Medical Center
- Resolute Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Explained things well, put me at ease, during cardiac cath procedure determined I needed a stent, all good now.
About Dr. Rahul Bose
- Cardiology
- English
- 1205044633
Education & Certifications
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Cardiology
