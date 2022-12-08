Dr. Rahul Biyani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biyani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul Biyani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rahul Biyani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Upper Arlington, OH. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Orthopedic ONE Upper Arlington4605 Sawmill Rd, Upper Arlington, OH 43220 Directions (614) 827-8700Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic ONE6840 Perimeter Dr, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 827-8700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Had total knee replacement and Dr. Biyani and his staff is excellent. Very helpful and would highly recommend orthopedic one and Dr. Biyani.
About Dr. Rahul Biyani, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Hindi
- 1225355241
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University
- AKRON GENERAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Drexel University
- University of Washington
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Biyani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Biyani accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biyani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Biyani has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Biyani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Biyani speaks Hindi.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Biyani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biyani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biyani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biyani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.