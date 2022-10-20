Dr. Rahul Bhola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul Bhola, MD
Dr. Rahul Bhola, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orange, CA. They completed their fellowship with University Of California Los Angeles
CHOC Childrens Hospital Infects1201 W La Veta Ave, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 509-4801
- Children's Hospital Of Orange County
Dr. Bhloha is an exceptional Dr. and a master in his field. Our five year daughter had surgery under his gifted hands due to a lazy eye. The surgery went better than expected and her recovery was a breeze. Dr. Bhola was informative and caring through out the whole process. Our daughter can see clearly for the first time in her life. This is a priceless gift that he has given her and our family is forever grateful.
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- University Of California Los Angeles
- University Of Louisville
Dr. Bhola has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhola has seen patients for Astigmatism, Farsightedness and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhola speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.