Dr. Rahul Bajaj, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rahul Bajaj, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.
Dr. Bajaj works at
Brookhaven Gastroenterology Associates260 Patchogue Yaphank Rd Ste D, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 289-2710
- Long Island Community Hospital
I recently had a colonoscopy in the endo suite @ brookhaven GI - the entire staff was friendly, knowledgeable, caring and truly put me at ease for the procedure. The suite itself is extremely clean!!! Dr Bajaj is an excellent physician and has a caring, compassionate bedside manner.
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Bajaj works at
