Overview

Dr. Rahul Argula, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Argula works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.