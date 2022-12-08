Dr. Anand has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahul Anand, MD
Overview
Dr. Rahul Anand, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Locations
Connecticut Pain & Wellness Center LLC52 Beach Rd Ste 204, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 319-9355
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Anand is very professional and caring. I would highly recommended him to anyone having pain issues. He and his staff are very knowledgeable in many areas of pain management. He has helped me greatly in controlling my neck and shoulder pain.
About Dr. Rahul Anand, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1295793271
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania Med Center
- Boston Med Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Anand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.