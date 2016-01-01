Dr. Rahul Anand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul Anand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rahul Anand, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Prince George, VA. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Dr. Anand works at
Locations
VCU Health At Waterside Commons2035 Waterside Rd Ste 100, Prince George, VA 23875 Directions (804) 445-8871
MCV Associates Physicians - General/Vascular1250 E Marshall St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 445-8889
Hospital Affiliations
- TriCities Hospital
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rahul Anand, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center- University of Maryland Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anand works at
Dr. Anand has seen patients for Wound Repair and Rib Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Anand. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anand.
