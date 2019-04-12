Dr. Rahsaan Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahsaan Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rahsaan Smith, MD is a Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They completed their fellowship with Allegheny General Hospital
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Inova Medical Group - Cardiology14605 Potomac Branch Dr Ste 210, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 780-9014
-
2
Inova Medical Group - Cardiology8988 Lorton Station Blvd Ste 200, Lorton, VA 22079 Directions (703) 780-9014
-
3
Inova Medical Group - Cardiology6355 Walker Ln Ste 406, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 780-9014
-
4
Inova Health Care Services8101 Hinson Farm Rd Ste 408, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions (703) 780-9014
-
5
Inova Medical Group - Cardiology1600 N Beauregard St Ste 150, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 780-9014
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
In December, my primary physician sent me for a cardiology consult. Dr. Smith ordered several tests, but said he didn't like the way my lung sounded and sent me for a chest xray. The cardiac tests were mostly normal, but the xray revealed a mass in my right lung. Since I had no symptoms, I was fortunate that Dr. Smith's examination was so thorough and the mass was removed while it was a Stage 1 cancer. Thank you, Dr. Smith. I'm a grateful patient.
About Dr. Rahsaan Smith, MD
- Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases
- English
- 1952303950
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.