Overview

Dr. Rahn Ravenell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Roper Hospital.

Dr. Ravenell works at MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center
    2060 Sam Rittenberg Blvd # E708, Charleston, SC 29407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    MUSC Health Chuck Dawley Medical Park
    1106 Chuck Dawley Blvd Bldg A, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 03, 2020
    I found him to be extremely polite and he took a lot of time explaining and answered all of my questions. He did. It rush my appointment. I was very impressed.
    — Jun 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rahn Ravenell, DPM
    About Dr. Rahn Ravenell, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • Male
    • 1639492473
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center
    • Roper Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rahn Ravenell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravenell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ravenell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ravenell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ravenell has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravenell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravenell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravenell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravenell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravenell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

