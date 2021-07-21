Dr. Rahmatullah Rahmati, MB BCH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahmati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahmatullah Rahmati, MB BCH
Dr. Rahmatullah Rahmati, MB BCH is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SYDNEY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Massachusetts Eye and Ear243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 573-6113
CUIMC Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-8555
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Rahmati and the resident that I saw were both really nice and explained things to me in a friendly manner. Dr. Rahmati made a referral for me with an oral surgeon and suggested that I follow up with him afterwards. I was seeing Dr. Samir Bhatt in Newton before and he is very friendly too. However, he's hard to get an appointment with so I decided to make an appointment with Dr. Rahmati and I'm glad that I did.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English, Persian and Persian
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- New York Presbyterian/Columbia
- UNIVERSITY OF SYDNEY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Rahmati has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahmati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahmati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahmati has seen patients for Tracheal Surgery, Tonsillitis and ENT Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahmati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rahmati speaks Persian and Persian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahmati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahmati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahmati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahmati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.