Overview

Dr. Rahman Pourmand, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MASHHAD UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Pourmand works at North Shore Radiation Oncology in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Anterior Horn Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.