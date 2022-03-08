Overview

Dr. Rahman Nakshabendi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HAMDARD UNIVERSITY / HAMDARD COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY (HCMD) and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Nakshabendi works at Imad Nakshabendi, MD in Brandon, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.