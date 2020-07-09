Overview

Dr. Rahkil Maizel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.



Dr. Maizel works at Medical Associates in East Patchogue, NY with other offices in Hauppauge, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.