Dr. Sanya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahima Sanya, MD
Overview
Dr. Rahima Sanya, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA.
They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 625 34th St Ste 100, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (833) 678-2781
Cental Bakersfield Community Health Center301 BRUNDAGE LN, Bakersfield, CA 93304 Directions (661) 323-6086Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Her support and willingness to help has made a physical and mental difference in my life. My experiences with her have been out of this world!
About Dr. Rahima Sanya, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1619319407
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
