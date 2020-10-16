See All Hematologists in Coraopolis, PA
Dr. Rahim Remtulla, MD

Hematology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Rahim Remtulla, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Coraopolis, PA. 

Dr. Remtulla works at SEWICKLEY MEDICAL ONCOLOGY & HEMATOLOGY PC in Coraopolis, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sewickley Medical Oncology Hematology Group-upci
    1600 Coraopolis Heights Rd Ste F, Coraopolis, PA 15108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 329-2500
    Upmc Magee-womens Hospital
    300 Halket St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 641-4530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heritage Valley Beaver
  • Heritage Valley Kennedy
  • Heritage Valley Sewickley
  • Weirton Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 16, 2020
    Dr. Remtulla attended my mother's care while she was in the hospital. He was absolutely wonderful, returning my call, explaining her condition with patience, knowledge, and caring. Highly recommend.
    About Dr. Rahim Remtulla, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    • English
    • 1881899128
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • National Naval Medical Center
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rahim Remtulla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Remtulla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Remtulla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Remtulla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Remtulla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Remtulla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Remtulla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Remtulla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

