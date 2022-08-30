Dr. Rahim Nazerali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazerali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahim Nazerali, MD
Dr. Rahim Nazerali, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER|University of California-Davis Medical Center
Center for Female Urology and Neuro Urology1000 Welch Rd Ste 100, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 837-0976Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford
- Stanford Health Care
Dr. Nazerali is the complete package when it comes to a medical provider. He is an incredibly skilled surgeon, my reconstructive results are so much better than I ever dreamed they could be! I actually forget I had a mastectomy and reconstruction most of the time. Aside from his surgical skill, Dr. Nazerali is incredibly compassionate. He takes his time and really makes sure his patients understand their options and he really listens to what the patient wants. I had a fantastic experience with him, and I am so blessed to have him as a part of my medical team! It is also worth noting that his nurses are top notch and I adore all of them.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1346401841
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER|University of California-Davis Medical Center
- Plastic Surgery
