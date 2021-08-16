Dr. Rahila Qazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahila Qazi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rahila Qazi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Qazi works at
Locations
-
1
Meridian Health Services240 N Tillotson Ave, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (765) 288-1928
-
2
Meridian Health Services2506 Willowbrook Pkwy Ste 102, Indianapolis, IN 46205 Directions (317) 803-2270
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Qazi?
I’ve seen Dr. Qazi for months now and she is good at explaining how medications could affect me. She does not judge how my mental illnesses impact me. She truly does try to help.
About Dr. Rahila Qazi, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1659361483
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qazi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qazi works at
Dr. Qazi has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder and Psychiatric Evaluation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Qazi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.