Dr. Rahila Qazi, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rahila Qazi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Qazi works at Meridian Health Services in Muncie, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder and Psychiatric Evaluation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Meridian Health Services
    240 N Tillotson Ave, Muncie, IN 47304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 288-1928
  2. 2
    Meridian Health Services
    2506 Willowbrook Pkwy Ste 102, Indianapolis, IN 46205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 803-2270

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
Psychiatric Evaluation
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Psychiatric Evaluation
Anxiety

Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 16, 2021
    I’ve seen Dr. Qazi for months now and she is good at explaining how medications could affect me. She does not judge how my mental illnesses impact me. She truly does try to help.
    About Dr. Rahila Qazi, MD

