Dr. Rahil Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rahil Patel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Sint Eustatius, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Jeffrey Schiller, MD98 James St Ste 105, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 494-2766
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Patel for over 10 years. He spends time with the patient to discuss medical issues and is very knowledgeable and up to date on the latest treatments. I believe his bedside manner is courteous and forthright. I would recommend Dr. Patel to other patients.
About Dr. Rahil Patel, MD
- Family Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1811023880
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnso Med Sch
- University Of Sint Eustatius, School Of Medicine
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.