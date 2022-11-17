Dr. Rahil Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahil Malik, MD
Dr. Rahil Malik, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Dr. Malik works at
Jackson Health System1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (847) 208-8685Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Dr Idalia Talavera1200 N University Dr, Plantation, FL 33322 Directions (954) 791-3090
Baptist 2 Division12110 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Directions (904) 208-2550
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Dr Malik, is the epitome of a Great Doctor! Very patient, knowledgeable, personable and ALWAYS include you in the plan if care. Low, Nice and neat C-Section Incision. The Best OBGYN in Broward County!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1811283724
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Saba University / School of Medicine
- University of Toronto
Dr. Malik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
