Overview

Dr. Rahil Bandukwala, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo, Saddleback Medical Center and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bandukwala works at South Cnty Kidney/Endocrine Ctr in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in San Clemente, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.