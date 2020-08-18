Dr. Rahel Yirga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yirga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahel Yirga, MD
Overview
Dr. Rahel Yirga, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sterling, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Yirga works at
Locations
-
1
Allegiance House Calls LLC20 Pidgeon Hill Dr Ste 208, Sterling, VA 20165 Directions (703) 539-6029
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- One Net
- Optima Health
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yirga?
Dr. Yirga is them most kind, compassionate doctor I have ever dealt with. She truly cares about her patients and always makes time to address any issues or concerns. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Rahel Yirga, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Amharic
- 1437121910
Education & Certifications
- York Hospital
- Med
- University Of Maryland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yirga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yirga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yirga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yirga works at
Dr. Yirga speaks Amharic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yirga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yirga.
