Dr. Ruiz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahel Ruiz, MD
Dr. Rahel Ruiz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.
Dr. Ruiz works at
Hill Health Inc. A Medical Corporation3300 Webster St Ste 1000, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 881-2192
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Ruiz was my doctor when she was with the Tiburcio Vasquez Health Center. She was one of the best doctors I've had. She is very attentive to the patient's needs. Dr. Ruiz listens and orders proper test to make a diagnosis. There's no need to convince her that your sick. Who wants to need to do those things when you're sick. I was disappointed when I found she was no longer with the Clinic. They lost a great physician.
About Dr. Rahel Ruiz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1821089129
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Ruiz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruiz speaks Russian and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruiz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Ruiz can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.